Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up 3.2% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $547,860,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,296. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

