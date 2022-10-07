Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Sells 27,750 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.89. 2,155,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837,747. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.83 and a 1 year high of $110.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average of $110.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

