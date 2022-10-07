Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Sells 664 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. CDW accounts for 4.2% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after buying an additional 1,540,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $263,985,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth $100,345,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 17,911.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 313,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 31.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,903,000 after buying an additional 308,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.62. 750,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,437. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

