Manga Token ($MANGA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $55,476.00

Manga Token ($MANGA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Manga Token has traded flat against the dollar. Manga Token has a total market cap of $18,654.31 and approximately $55,476.00 worth of Manga Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manga Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

Manga Token Token Profile

Manga Token launched on August 26th, 2021. Manga Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,419,169 tokens. The official message board for Manga Token is medium.com/manga-token. Manga Token’s official website is www.mangatoken.org. Manga Token’s official Twitter account is @manga_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manga Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manga Token ($MANGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Manga Token has a current supply of 20,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Manga Token is 0.00003316 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,064.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mangatoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manga Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manga Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manga Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

