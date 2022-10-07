Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives $31.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Trading Up 3.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,835,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,401,000 after acquiring an additional 627,634 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 438,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 80,669 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRO opened at $28.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.