Marlin One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.98 Million (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $41.18 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro.

Marlin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0. The Marlin Network is able to achieve global latencies of <150ms. This enables developers to build high-performance responsive distributed systems (including blockchains and dapps). It can scale to a large number of nodes without compromising on performance. Developers are no longer limited by the fanout capabilities of a single node. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Github Whitepaper “

