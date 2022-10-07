Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) (MNFT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $12,868.47

Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) (MNFT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) has a market capitalization of $12,868.47 and $58,985.00 worth of Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) Token Profile

Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) launched on January 14th, 2022. Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days)’s total supply is 275,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,531,250 tokens. The official message board for Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) is marvelousnfts.com/news. Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days)’s official Twitter account is @marvelousnfts_. Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days)’s official website is marvelousnfts.com.

Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) (MNFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) has a current supply of 275,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) is 0.00957684 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $58,671.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marvelousnfts.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marvelous NFTs (Bad Days) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

