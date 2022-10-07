Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,633 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Deere & Company by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 29,301 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 25,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.78. 71,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.56.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

