Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bruker by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bruker by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after acquiring an additional 68,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 26,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,428. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $87.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.94 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

