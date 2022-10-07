Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 108.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 13.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.62. 43,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,887. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.45 and a 200 day moving average of $200.98.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

