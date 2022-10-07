Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 149,003 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,003 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 41,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

