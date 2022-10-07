Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,025 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.71.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.56. 52,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $209.59 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

