Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,202 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.50. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.79 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

