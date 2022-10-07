Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Chart Industries by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.51. 10,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,330. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.81 and a 200 day moving average of $178.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $218.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.85.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

