Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in F5 by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 106,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 78,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,413 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,212,000 after buying an additional 24,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,424. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.91 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.50 and its 200 day moving average is $168.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,722 shares of company stock worth $962,202. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

