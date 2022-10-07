Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.42. 156,492 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.47.
Maverix Metals Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.
About Maverix Metals
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
