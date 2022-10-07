MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $42,153.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001431 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00298276 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00132128 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00065441 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00032218 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000437 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2018. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @max_exch. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com.

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAX Exchange Token has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 3,971,282.6367 in circulation. The last known price of MAX Exchange Token is 0.28198705 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $30,402.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://max.maicoin.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

