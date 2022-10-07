McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,718,000 after purchasing an additional 34,676 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 740,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 79,812 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.