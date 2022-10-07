McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.
