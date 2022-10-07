McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.63-2.69 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.57. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 216,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 152,463 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

