McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.99. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $171.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.