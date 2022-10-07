MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Shares Down 11.1%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 231,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 517,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

MediPharm Labs Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

