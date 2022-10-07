Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Lowered to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SMIZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Meliá Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Meliá Hotels International from €8.30 ($8.47) to €8.80 ($8.98) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meliá Hotels International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.45.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMIZF opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Meliá Hotels International has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

