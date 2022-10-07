Meta Price Hits $0.0000 (META)

Meta (META) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. Meta has a market capitalization of $229,313.20 and $44,711.00 worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meta has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One Meta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,538.97 or 0.99994078 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002559 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00052642 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063774 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022493 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005034 BTC.

About Meta

Meta is a token. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2021. Meta’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. Meta’s official website is metabsc.app. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. Meta’s official Twitter account is @meta_shiba and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta is 0.00000023 USD and is down -5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $287.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metabsc.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.