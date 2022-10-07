Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Shares Down 0.3%

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 78.96 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 79.20 ($0.96). Approximately 97,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 437,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.40 ($0.96).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Metro Bank from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Metro Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.08. The company has a market cap of £136.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55.

Insider Activity

About Metro Bank

In related news, insider Nick Winsor bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($49,540.84). Also, insider Michael Torpey bought 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £16,200 ($19,574.67).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

