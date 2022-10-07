Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Shares Down 0.3%

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 78.96 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 79.20 ($0.96). Approximately 97,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 437,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.40 ($0.96).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Metro Bank from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.
Metro Bank Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.08. The company has a market cap of £136.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55.
Insider Activity
About Metro Bank
Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.
Read More
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.