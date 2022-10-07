Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,338.60.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,203.18 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,081.67 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,253.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,255.32.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $716,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $448,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

