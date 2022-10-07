MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on October 31st

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance
NYSE CMU opened at $3.01 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
