MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on October 31st

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CMU opened at $3.01 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 381.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $147,000.

(Get Rating)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.