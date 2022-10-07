Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,268 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.58. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

