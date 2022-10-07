Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.55

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.55 and last traded at $75.55, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.26). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,080,000 after buying an additional 251,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,315,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,356,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after buying an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 223,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

