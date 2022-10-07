Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

Midwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $14.11 on Friday. Midwest has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $42.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 million, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Insider Activity at Midwest

In other news, major shareholder Knott Partners Lp purchased 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 382,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midwest

Midwest Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Midwest stock. Knott David M Jr raised its holdings in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDWT Get Rating ) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Midwest accounts for approximately 1.8% of Knott David M Jr’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Knott David M Jr owned about 9.46% of Midwest worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

