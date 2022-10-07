Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $14.11 on Friday. Midwest has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $42.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 million, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.07.
In other news, major shareholder Knott Partners Lp purchased 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 382,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

