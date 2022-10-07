Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $91,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $142.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.81.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

