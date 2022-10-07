Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $119.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

