Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in OGE Energy by 64.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in OGE Energy by 35.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.