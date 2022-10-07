Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $2.33 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,290,656 shares of company stock worth $663,508,704. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 4.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

