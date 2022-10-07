Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 53,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 52.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,010,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,056,000 after purchasing an additional 346,039 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.2% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 501,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,450 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,688,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,646,000 after buying an additional 200,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,971 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

EW opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

