Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,492 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Associated Banc by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

ASB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

