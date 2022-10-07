Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,712,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after purchasing an additional 222,150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,393,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,014,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after acquiring an additional 156,127 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $51.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

