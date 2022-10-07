Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.06% of UGI worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 609.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 41,362 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in UGI by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). UGI had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. UGI’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.