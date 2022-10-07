Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 124,306 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,306 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,963,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 48,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 19,063 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,995,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,294,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDU shares. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.