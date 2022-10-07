Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 24,631 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 24,631 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,603,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after buying an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,289,351 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $139,056,000 after acquiring an additional 149,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $142.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.51 and a 200 day moving average of $131.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.