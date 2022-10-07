Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes $331,000 Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,564 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after buying an additional 15,984 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 39,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

NYSE:BCC opened at $63.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.62 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

