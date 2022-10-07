Mint Club Trading Down 16.3% This Week (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Mint Club has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $560,628.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One Mint Club token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club’s launch date was July 12th, 2021. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 tokens. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @mintclubpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mint Club is token.hunt.town. Mint Club’s official website is mint.club.

Mint Club Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mint Club (MINT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mint Club has a current supply of 1,149,363,840,000 with 1,041,314,412,631.2438 in circulation. The last known price of Mint Club is 0.00000312 USD and is down -11.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $452,930.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mint.club/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

