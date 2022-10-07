Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 145,181 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238,243 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,181 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Starbucks worth $94,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $87.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,592,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,248,212. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.53. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

