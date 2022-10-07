Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 76,240 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 76,240 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Amgen worth $138,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $229.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,132. The firm has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

