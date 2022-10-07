Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,178,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $211,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 62,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 350,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 329,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.96. 20,586,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,151,219. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80.

