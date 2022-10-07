Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,768,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,122 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Livent were worth $85,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth $70,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Livent

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Livent Price Performance

LTHM traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.80.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.37 million. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.48.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

