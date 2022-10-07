Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 701,859 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 259.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,859 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $72,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 300.2% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 41,644 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 223.8% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 287.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.16.

Insider Activity

DexCom Price Performance

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock traded up $6.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.14. 9,395,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,604. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.46, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.