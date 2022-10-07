Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,212,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169,455 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $99,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,925,000 after buying an additional 5,134,222 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,413 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $260,402,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,646 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 6.2 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,961,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,160,982. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $67.65 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $361.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

