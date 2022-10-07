Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.25

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.25 and traded as low as $13.03. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 240,996 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate ( OTCMKTS:MITEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

