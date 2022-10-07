Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Up to $4.52

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.73. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 13,539 shares.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
