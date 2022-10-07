Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Up to $4.52

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.73. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 13,539 shares.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,389,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037,784 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,732,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,293,000 after acquiring an additional 169,154 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,536,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,247,000 after acquiring an additional 124,536 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after acquiring an additional 373,482 shares during the period. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

See Also

