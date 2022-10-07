MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) versus Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Head to Head Review

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

MiX Telematics has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualys has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MiX Telematics and Qualys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiX Telematics 0 0 1 1 3.50 Qualys 1 3 4 0 2.38

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MiX Telematics currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 154.05%. Qualys has a consensus price target of $141.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.88%. Given MiX Telematics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than Qualys.

35.4% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Qualys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MiX Telematics and Qualys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiX Telematics $143.29 million 1.29 $8.95 million $0.28 27.18 Qualys $411.17 million 13.43 $70.96 million $2.56 56.23

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than MiX Telematics. MiX Telematics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MiX Telematics and Qualys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiX Telematics 4.25% 6.61% 4.63% Qualys 22.68% 24.17% 12.66%

Summary

Qualys beats MiX Telematics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers. It also provides Beam-e, a crowdsourcing platform to locate vehicles without the expense of utilizing a traditional cellular network connection, and entry-level tracking and recovery services; MiX Now, a system that helps companies monitor and manage the behavior and performance of their vehicles and drivers. It delivers fleet and mobile asset management solutions as SaaS to 815,165 subscribers in South Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, and Brazil. MiX Telematics Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security. Its integrated suite of IT, security, and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify and manage IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend and implement remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT, security, and compliance solutions. The company offers its solutions through its sales teams, as well as through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.